February 18, 1955 – April 8, 2022
No public services will be held for Michael William Peart, 67, of Bandon. Michael was born February 18, 1955 in North Bend, Oregon, to James Allen and Janet (Johnson) Peart. He passed away April 8, 2022 in Coos Bay, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. Michael never gave up, loving his family to the end.
Michael was a small engine mechanic and cranberry farmer. His passions in life included: pheasant hunting, crabbing, farming and clam digging, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his grandkids and family and participating in all family activities. He will be dearly missed by all those who love him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Wendy Peart of Bandon; mother, Janet Peart of Myrtle Point; brother, Jim Peart of Myrtle Point; son, Jeremy and wife, Megan Peart of Cottage Grove; daughter, Jessica and husband, Brandon Mead of North Bend; grandchildren, Braiden and Zachary Peart of Cottage Grove, Bryleigh and Ayson Mead of North Bend.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Peart of Myrtle Point.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
