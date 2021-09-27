March 4, 1976 – September 13, 2021
On Monday, September 13, 2021, Michael Seth Pugmire, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly.
Seth was born in 1976 in Bountiful, Utah. He had a personality that would light up any room with an infectious smile, quick wit and sense of humor that helped him take life in stride. His wit and humor could bring you to tears in frustration, but just as fast have you rolling in laughter. His corny jokes have made a few eyes roll too.
During his 20’s and 30’s Seth enjoyed lifting weights, the MMA, and building things. Being blessed with great physical strength and an analytical mind, he used these talents to open his own business and build beautiful custom homes across Central Oregon.
In 2008, Seth built a new life and married his “honeybunny”, Kimberly Courtright. In the years that followed they welcomed their two beautiful children, Paityn and Elijah. He loved teaching his children and watching them grow. Seth’s greatest joy was caring for and protecting his family. Every moment was dedicated to his family and whatever they needed.
Seth had a passion for the Lord. He loved talking, teaching, and preaching about God and the Bible to anyone that would listen. His love for his Savior brought immense joy to him, his family, friends, and strangers he embraced. His testimony of the Lord and knowledge and understanding of the scriptures shaped his life.
Seth is survived by his wife, Kim; children, Paityn and Elijah; parents, Michael and Darla Pugmire; sisters, Aubrie, Alisha, Calli, Chelise, and their spouses; in-laws, Rich Courtright, Faron and Audrey Crutchfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. We are sure Seth was welcomed with open arms by those that preceded him in death. Grandparents, Deward and Afton Pugmire; Robert Phillips and Opal Kasch; his aunt, Jan Frint; cousin, Jared Schade; and best friend, Greg Ayer.
A memorial, in his honor, for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2pm at a private lake located 3 miles up North Bank Rd. from the Highway 42 junction in Coquille, Oregon.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
