May 29, 1948 – March 22, 2023
Mike Raz, 74, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away March 22, 2023. Per Mike’s request no service was held.
Mike was born in Coos Bay, Oregon and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1966.
Mike is survived by wife, Machele of Las Vegas; beloved son, Travis Raz and wife, Renee of Las Vegas; his much-loved pets, Rosie, Cleo, and granddog, Hank; sister, Judy; and brothers, Gary and Dick Sumpter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In