February 25, 1955 – December 25, 2022
Michael R. Price of Newport, Oregon passed away in Clackamas, Oregon on December 25, 2022, after a long fight with lung cancer and Guillian-Barre’ syndrome. Michael “Mikey Who” (as he was known to many) was born on February 25, 1955, in Coos Bay, Oregon to Roy L. Price and Jeanette G. (Bunker) Price. He was raised on Cape Blanco Rd, Sixes, Oregon and attended all 12 years of public education in the Port Orford school district. Mike was an excellent student and very athletic. Mike absolutely loved to play basketball and enjoyed running with his high school cross-country team. He graduated as an Honor Student from Pacific High School in 1973. That fall he enrolled in SOC at Ashland, Oregon. He attended SOC for 2 years then left to become a full-time commercial fisherman and he never looked back.
His first boat was named the Abiquay. He fished for salmon and bottom fish at that time. He and his faithful dog, Quila, became well known on the Oregon and Northern California coast as fine fishermen. They made friends everywhere they traveled. Mike leased an 85’ boat, the Dora II, for several years in the 80’s and fished her out of Brookings, Oregon for salmon, tuna, bottom fish and crab. The last boat he fished was the Quila J. He built this boat himself, naming it after his favorite dogs, Quila and Jamie. With the Quila J he was able to fish for salmon, tuna, bottom fish and crab. Though he fished out of Port Orford and on the south coast for many years, his final years were spent fishing out of Newport, Oregon. He made several close friends while living there and it became his home.
Mike often told me that out on the ocean was where he felt most alive and when he felt he could really breathe. That feeling never changed for him. When he wasn’t fishing, Mike enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, sport fishing, playing cribbage, wild mushroom picking, cooking, coffee, beer and music. There was always music playing everywhere he was: on his boat, in his pickup or at his house. He was a big man with a big smile and a very big heart. He was always the champion of the underdog and would move a mountain to help a friend when he could. Mike never met a stranger and Lordy, could that man dance.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Roy. He was survived by his mother, Jeanette Price of Coos Bay; brother, Raymond and Laurie Price of Ketchikan, AK; sister, Kathy and Mark Rose of North Bend; sister, Karen of Astoria; and his favorite cousin, Peggy Giles of Corvallis. Mike had 8 nieces and nephews; at least 14 great nieces and nephews; and 2 great-great nieces and nephews. Mike loved them all and often bragged how his nieces and nephews were the best.
Mike requested no formal memorial, service or fanfare. He asked to be cremated and his ashes placed where he put his dog, Jamie’s ashes. We will be honoring those wishes on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Paradise Point Wayside Day Use area in Port Orford, 2:00 pm. Following this, we will be going to The Salty Dawg in Port Orford and “Have a beer for Mike.” Any friends, family and fellow fishermen who would like are invited to join us there.
UPDATED INFORMATION: Mike’s mother Jeanette Price recently passed several months after Mike. The family will be holding a graveside service for Jeanette at 11:00 am on Saturday July 1, 2023 at the Port Orford Cemetery ahead of the spreading of Mike’s ashes at 2:00 pm. All are invited to The Salty Dawg as planned for “Have a beer for Mike” as well as visiting and remembering the lives of both Jeanette and Mike.
