Michael Owen Lindsay
July 13, 1950 – June 13, 2020
A Celebration of Life was held recently for our dear brother and friend, Michael Owen Lindsay of Coos Bay. He was born on July 13, 1950 and tragically passed on June 13, 2020 when he was killed by an impaired driver on his way back home from Florence.
Mike was the fifth born to Geo and Doris Lindsay in Portland, Oregon. His better looking twin sister arrived five minutes later. When introducing her to friends as his twin, he would usually say, “but I’m the better looking one”.
He graduated from Marshfield High in 1968, and went on to study at the University of Oregon, where he became an avid duck fan. He later returned to Coos Bay to become a partner with his father in the family business of Lindsay Heating and Air Conditioning. He continued working the business until his death.
In the early 70’s he married Ellen Wilkinson and had two beautiful children, Michael “Owen” Lindsay II and daughter Maegan Lindsay. After their divorce he became very active in AA and mentored dozens of people over the years.
Mike loved his AA family, his church family and helping many less fortunate. Often times he donated his time for free, an example he learned from his father. So thank you Mike for keeping our homes toasty and our hearts warm. He also loved going fishing with Capt. Bob of Charleston and competing with his fishing buddy, Kenji.
He is survived by his two children, Owen and Maegan; granddaughter, Nixie of Grass Valley, CA, whom he dearly loved; his six sisters, Lenore Sweet of North Bend, Judy Cottel and husband Dennis of Yorktown, VA, Laurie Cagley of Lake Oswego, Kathy Sawyer of Hillsboro, twin Mary Oberman and husband Mike of Eugene; sister Susie Schroeder and husband Ed of Coos Bay; his special companion, Erica Billingsley of Coos Bay and stepdaughter Kelsey of Coos Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Geo and Doris Lindsay; special nephew, Sean Sweet; and stepson Jamie.
We know you are in heaven with our Lord Jesus, and celebrating your new life with our dear parents…we can only imagine. Until we meet again, rest in peace. We love and miss you. God bless. Your heartbroken Lindsay sisters.
