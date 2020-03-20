Michael Morris Floyd
February 12, 1965 - March 8, 2020
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Green Acres Community Church. Everyone is welcome to celebrate Mike’s life. The family would like to thank Pastor Thomas Stroud and congregation for preparing this service. Any donations may be made to Green Acres Community Church in Mike’s name.
Michael Morris Floyd, age 55, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in his home after a short battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Floyd; daughter, Ashley Bowman; son, Brian Floyd; grandchildren, Emily Grout and Braxton Floyd; mother, Esther Floyd; sisters, Donna and husband Louis Wilson, Joy and husband Leonard Jeffs; several loving nieces and nephews; as well as extended family.
Mike was born Feb. 12, 1965 to parents, Joseph and Esther Floyd in Coos Bay, Ore. He is a graduate of Marshfield High School and also attended Southwestern in Coos Bay, Ore.
Mike was a man who loved God and his family. He married Joyce Schapansky in 1988 at College Park Church in North Bend, Ore. They raised two children together. Mike was a great husband and father. He was a social and active man in his work and hobbies.
He worked as a landscaper, in saw mills, Weyerhaeuser Coos Bay Export, and Georgia Pacific. He was always active as a safety officer and with the Woodworker’s union. He performed many different jobs within the mills, most recently as a saw filer until Georgia Pacific closed their mill in 2019. He enjoyed animals, tractor rebuilding, the sand dunes, beaches, and forests. He loved exploring the state of Oregon where he spent his life. He will always be remembered as a strong, compassionate man with a heart to help others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In