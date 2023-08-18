February 9, 1932 – July 10, 2023
Michael Kelly was born in San Francisco on February 9, 1932. He was the oldest of two children, his sister Linda was six years his junior. They were a military family so they traveled around the nation and the world with their parents, Madge and Howard. Eventually they settled in Vacaville, California on a 63 acre prune orchard with lots of flower gardens. Perhaps this is where he developed his love of roses. It was there he met the love of his life, Janice Smith. Although the Korean War delayed their plans, they married on May 19, 1952. They moved from the farm into town.
Mike worked as a federal employee aircraft mechanic for Fairfield Airbase. In 1976, at the young age of 44, Mike retired and they moved to acreage in Coquille, Oregon. They lovingly referred to their place as Kelly’s Funny Farm. They dove right into farm life raising most of their own meat with chickens, sheep and even once raising a cow and two pigs. As their experience on their farm grew, so did their gardens. Lots of roses, azaleas and rhododendrons. Mike also tried his hand a tree grafting and was very successful. If you’d ever been lucky enough to go out or seen it on the garden tour, the garden was extensive and a joy to behold. They joined The Rose Society in 1981 and contributed their knowledge and insights there and made a lot of friends. In fact when meeting people who knew Mike, I always heard, “He’s such a great guy!” Mike was given a special award for support of the Rose Society. They also enjoyed the fair where they showed their roses and entered a variety box. Jan entered baked good and Mike judged apple pies for over ten years. As time went by, Mike’s knowledge of gardening got him a column in the newspapers writing for The World, The Sentinel and The Herald. He had a wide range of knowledge and wrote an interesting column.
Most of Mike’s life he lovingly shared with Jan. They were a devoted, inseparable couple. In 2009, Mike lost Jan and asked only that he be allowed to live out his life on his farm with his sheep and he did that. But on July 10, 2023, Mike left the farm to be with his beloved Janice. They are together again.
Mike is survived by his nieces, Kelly Fisk (Dave) and Liz Hasson; nephew, John Henneberry (Tami); and their families.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In