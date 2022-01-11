April 25, 1937 – January 7, 2022
Michael Jon Crabtree, 84, of North Bend, passed away on January 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1937 in North Bend, Oregon to Jackson James Crabtree and LaVerne (Guant) Crabtree, and was the husband of Mary Joan Crabtree.
Mike was selflessly kind and endlessly curious as an avid reader, passionate traveler, explorer, and loving supporter of his wife, children and grandchildren. As an athlete and intellect, he encouraged his family to pursue both strength of body and mind. His family and friends always appreciated his notable empathy, wit, and wry sense of humor. Mike was a longshoreman and proud member of ILWU Local 12.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joan Crabtree of North Bend; son, Steven Lynn Crabtree and his wife, Lyndi of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Kathleen Sue Kiever and her husband, Scott of Zephyr Cove, NV; grandchildren, Daniel Reed Crabtree and his wife, April, Jessica Grace Kiever and Michael William Kiever; great-granddaughters, Addison and Sienna Crabtree; brother, Jack Crabtree and his wife, Estelle of Portland; and brother, Bart Crabtree and his wife, Nancy of Seattle, WA.
