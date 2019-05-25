{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 25, 1953 - May 12, 2019

A celebration of life will be held for Michael John McWilliam, 65, of Gaylord at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at McWilliam Ranch in Gaylord. We are having a potluck barbeque please bring a side dish.

Micheal John McWilliam was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Myrtle Point to John and Josephine McWilliam. He died May 12, 2019 in his home. Mike suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Mike is survived by his wife, Tanya McWilliam; son, Ross McWilliam; and daughters, Stacey Burris, Sarah Gregorio, and Julie Burgess. He has 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

