Michael John Goll

June 2, 1956 – May 24, 2023
A mass of Christian burial for Michael J. Goll 66, of North Bend was held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend. Interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Michael was born June 2, 1956 in North Bend, Oregon, to John Elmer and Elizabeth Louise (Osborne) Goll. He passed away peacefully in his home with his children and close friends by his side, May 24, 2023 in Medford, Oregon.
Mike attended Coos Catholic from kindergarten through the eighth grade. He also attended North Bend High School and graduated in 1974. During high school, he was an avid three-sport athlete competing in football, basketball, and tennis. Mike was also very much involved in Boys State during high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Sheree Mallory, in 1975. Shortly thereafter, Mike and Sheree moved to Portland where Mike took a job with the US Postal Service. The two moved back to North Bend in 1977. Their first child, Megan, was born in 1980. They had two sons, Ryan and Andy, born in 1983 and 1985 respectively.
Throughout his life, Mike always put his kids first. His kids were his best friends, and he was their best friend. Mike wanted to spend as much time with his family as possible. He enjoyed coaching Megan's and Ryan's youth and high school sports programs. He enjoyed taking Andy bowling and playing golf with Andy. Mike retired from the US Postal Service in 2011. He spent his retirement with his three children, their friends (who quickly became his friends), and his grandchildren. Mike was an avid North Bend Bulldog supporter. He enjoyed watching college and professional sports with his children, as well as betting on sporting events. He shared a unique and special bond with each of his children and his grandchildren. Mike had diverse interests and could meaningfully relate with virtually anyone on any level. He had a unique sense of humor, charisma, and personality that could light up any room and make every moment memorable.
Mike is sorely missed by his family and friends. His passing is a monumental loss to his family simply because he meant so much to so many.
Shortly before his passing, he relayed the following message to his children which speaks to the kind of man and father he was: “All I want you to say and remember is that we had fun.”
Mike is survived by his daughter, Megan Lucas (Reno) of North Bend; his sons, Ryan Goll (Amanda) of North Bend and Andrew Goll of Medford; granddaughter, Skylar Lucas of North Bend; and grandsons, Aiden Lucas of Medford and Gehrig Goll of North Bend.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Louise (Osborne) Goll; father, John “Jack” Elmer Goll, and his grandmother, Katherine Rose Goll.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Bend High School softball program in Mike's honor.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
