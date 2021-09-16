November 24, 1947 – September 6, 2021
Michael Jay Hull, 73, passed away quietly in the early hours of September 6, 2021 in North Bend, Oregon. He was born on November 24, 1947 in Bellingham, Washington. Raised in the Skagit Valley Area. He graduated from Sedro-Wooley High School and went into the Army shortly thereafter. He served in Vietnam and upon discharged, traveled to the Oregon coast to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College, where he earned two associate of science degrees in forestry and fire science. He was employed by International Paper, Weyerhaeuser and Hallmark Fisheries. Mike made his home in Charleston, Oregon where he made many good, lifelong friends.
He leaves behind three children, Michaela of Ranier, OR, Blain of Layton, UT and Jamie of Florida; two grandchildren, Rebecca McVey of Charleston, SC, Emma McVey of Brighton, TN; a sister, Cheri (Tom) Caspell of Seattle, WA; brothers, Daniel Weathersby of Bellingham, WA and Raymond (Tina) Hull of Sedro-Wooley, WA. He also leaves several very beloved nieces and nephews and many special friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Engle and his grandparents, Lee and Agnes Rice.
Mike was a gentle and kind man who loved sports and his music. He loved to play his harmonica and watch his beloved Seattle Seahawks. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Sunset Beach in Coos Bay, Or from 1-4 pm.
Internment and services will be held on September 21, 2021 at 2 pm in Ferndale, WA.
