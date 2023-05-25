Michael J. Goll Service Notice

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael J. Goll, 66, of North Bend who died May 24, 2023 in Medford, will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 2250 16th St. North Bend. A recitation of the Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

