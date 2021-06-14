July 17, 1953 – June 8, 2021
Michael Freeman, 67, locally famous curmudgeon with a heart of gold, unexpectedly left us all on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Coos Bay, born and raised.
Mike graduated from North Bend High School in 1971, where he remembered excelling in both wrestling and basketball, or at least claimed to. During his working life he held many occupations from machinist to firefighter to truck driver, but in retirement he most anticipated becoming a grandfather. He finally accomplished that just 5 weeks before his passing, and spent that time bragging to anyone he could find. He was also awaiting yet another summer filled with camping trips both in Oregon and Montana, a state he cherished like a second home.
Whenever he wasn’t shooting darts or pool at the Eagles club, he could usually be found camping at Laverne Park and trying to see how fast he could burn through all the firewood, while telling the same stories for the 100th time to anyone who would listen. But, at least they were good stories. He was also an avid hunter as a younger man, having narrowly missed all of the most massive elk and deer in the Tioga unit at least twice. He loved exploring the meaning of the word ‘futility’ by being a devoted fan of the Raiders, Beavers, and Blazers simultaneously.
He could be a stubborn bear of a man, but also the fiercest friend imaginable and the first one to help anyone in need even if he didn’t have enough for himself. If friendships were the only measure of a person’s wealth, Mike leaves this world as the richest man any of us have known.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Gene in 2008 and his mother, Lois, who passed away last August. He leaves a son; newborn grandson; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and an unruly herd of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For funeral arrangements, anyone who knew Mike would know he wouldn’t have been interested in any kind of formal ceremony, since that requires people to dress up and he would have immediately opposed that. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Coos Bay area at later in the summer, date/location to be determined. All that’s certain is it will be outdoors, funny stories will be encouraged, there will be way too much food and not enough rum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In