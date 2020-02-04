Michael Deady Farrer
December 3, 1940 - January 31, 2020
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Coos Bay on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ron Moore officiating. Final interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Michael Deady Farrer was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Healdsburg, Calif., the son of J.D. and Eva Farrer. Mike died Jan. 31, 2020, in Roseburg, Ore. He lived recently in Winston, Ore., having moved from Coos Bay, Ore., to be near family.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Farrer, daughter, Michaél Friedlein and husband David, daughters Andrea Farrer and Tammy Farrer; daughter-in-law, Lyn Farrer, grandchildren, Brittany Daugherty and husband Jason, Shaina Farrer, Joshua Friedlein and wife Chloe, Hannah Friedlein; and great-grandson Simon Daugherty.
