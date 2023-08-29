January 10, 1946 – August 25, 2023
A celebration of life for Michael Charles Glover, age 77, of White Salmon, Washington, will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1386 West Anderson in Coos Bay. For any questions, please call Janice at 503-936-7735 or Eva at 541-297-7271.
Mike passed away surrounded by his family at home August 25, 2023, after a nine-year courageous battle with prostate cancer. Mike was born January 10, 1946 in San Francisco, California. He was the eldest of four children, born to Robert Glover and Rita Frendo Glover. Mike was raised in San Francisco and graduated from Riordan Catholic High School in 1964. He then married Jane Danenhower, and they had three children, Maryann, Julie and Kevin. The family moved to Coos Bay in 1974. Mike later met Janice Brown of Charleston, Oregon, and they married November 1, 1980.
Mike became a Longshoreman for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) of San Francisco in May of 1967. He retired November 1, 2009, as a Foreman/ Walking Boss for the ILWU 92 in Portland, Oregon. During his career, he traveled from Long Beach, California to Seattle, Washington. Mike loved working on the waterfront and was a very proud member of the ILWU.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janice Glover of White Salmon, Washington; daughters and sons-in-law, Maryann and Mike Adams of Coos Bay, Julie and Bruce Williams of Vancouver, Washington; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Nikki Glover of Yakima, Washington; six grandchildren, Jennifer Cummings and husband, Bobby of Camas Valley, Oregon, Sierra Adams of Coos Bay, Drew Williams of Vancouver, Washington, Ali Williams of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bella Williams of Vancouver, Washington, and Kali Glover of Yakima, Washington; two great-granddaughters, Rowan and Averie Cummings of Camas Valley, Oregon; his siblings, Jim and his wife, Linda Glover of Novato, California, Barbara Weatherly of Menlo Park, California, and Nancy Glover of Bozeman, Montana; as well as many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rita Glover.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
