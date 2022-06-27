December 27, 1936 – June 18, 2022
A Private Family memorial service for Michael Barend Sylvester Lans 85, of North Bend will be held.
He was born December 27, 1936 in Solo, Indonesia, the son of Karel Hendrik Ferdinand Lans and Lucille Adels. He passed away June 18, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Michael lived in Holland from 1954 -1961. They immigrated to the USA in 1961 and lived in Seattle, Washington, then moved to North Bend in 1963. They moved to Alaska in 1990 returning to the Oregon coast in 1999.
He married Theresia Pauline Meyer in 1957 and they had 3 children, Roy, Shirley and Gregory.
Michael worked at Weyerhaeuser as a mill wright for 28 years.
He is survived by his wife, Theresia Lans; children, Roy Lans and Shirley Messerle; brother, Jack Karel Lans; sisters, Maria Surie and Charlotte Surie; grandchildren Kody Brown, Heidi Lans, and great granddaughter, WIllow Swales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Emiel Lans and Frans Lans; and his son, Gregory Lans
Cremation rites are being held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
