Sept. 22, 1932 – Nov. 8, 2018
A funeral Mass will be held for Merton "Mert" E. Greif, 86, of North Bend, at 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16, at Saint Monica’s Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th St. in Coos Bay, with Father Robert Wolf presiding. A reception will follow the Mass in the Parish Hall. A graveside committal will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Mert was born Sept. 22, 1932 in Marshfield, to Roland F. Greif and Viola Lee (Gregory) Greif. He passed away peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, surrounded by his family in Coos Bay.
Mert grew up in Coos County and graduated from Marshfield High School. On Aug. 3, 1952 he married Therese Josephine Alexander in Coos Bay. They had three children together. Mert worked at the Myrtles Dairy milk processing facility and delivered milk for the company in the 1950’s. Eventually he moved to a career in banking. He began with First National Bank of Oregon. Over the years this occupation moved the growing family to Central Point, Roseburg and Eugene. Changing firms, Mert rose to Vice President of Western Bank’s head office in Coos Bay. He left banking to open Westco Investments with his friend and business partner, John Dowers.
Mert enjoyed fishing and touring the back roads and byways around Coos Bay. An avid gardener and dedicated University of Oregon sports fan, he was also a craftsman in the woodshop, painted acrylics and drew detailed line drawings of his children and grandchildren. As an active member of the Kiwanis Club and Salvation Army, he participated in numerous and varied community service programs.
Always a caring and supportive presence, Mert was first and foremost dedicated to his faith and his family. He was in regular attendance at his grandchildren’s scholastic and sporting events and was a mentor in their lives. As a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend he was a loyal companion, patient and gentle teacher and an upright role model. All with a flair for the wry and humorous.
Mert is survived by his wife, Terri; son, Jeff Greif and his wife, Paula; daughter, Nanette Ross and her husband, Bob; daughter, Heidi Evonuk and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Farmer, Gus and Henry Greif and Nathan, Meghan, Evan and Bethany Ross; great-grandchildren, Xian Greif, Avery Kennedy and Lawson Ross; sister, Marylee Dobbs; and a loving extended family.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
