May 3, 1931 – December 10, 2020
Merle Mary Haney was born May 3, 1931 in North Bend and passed away December 10, 2020 in Coos Bay. Born to Roscoe and Katy Anderson of Coquille. After moving, Merle attended Charleston Elementary School and graduated from Coquille High School in 1949.
Merle graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Eugene, as a Registered Nurse. Merle tended to thousands of patients in her career starting at Keizer Brothers Hospital in North Bend, Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport and finally retiring from Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. At her retirement she was Nursing Supervisor on the Orthopedic and Surgical unit at BAH.
Merle met John Ashton Haney while in Nursing School and they married in 1953. They were married 47 years until his death in 2000. Merle and John raised daughter, Kathleen and son, Michael in North Bend. Merle will be remembered as a warm hearted person that loved her family. Merle loved gardening, camping, watching the wildlife in her yard, and any holiday spent with family.
Merle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Michael; and sister, Helen Cardwell. Merle is survived by her daughter, Kathleen “Kat” Hashberger; daughters-in-law, Stanna Hashberger and Maxine Shultz; grandson, Michael and wife, Darrah Hashberger; great grandchildren, Lilly and Trenton; grandson, Lucas and wife, Emily Hashberger; great grandchildren, Evelyn and Desmond. Merle is also survived by nephew, James and wife Veta Bush, their son, Andrew and wife, Christina; and special friend, Paul Sidebottom.
The Family would like to thank the following: Dr. Atluri and BAH for the wonderful care given to Merle, along with Dr. Crane and the Senior Life Solutions Program at Coquille Valley Hospital.
At Merle’s request no services will be held.
