November 18, 1942 – September 11, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Merilyn Ann Johnson Andrews, 78, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Merilyn was born November 18, 1942 in Bakersville, North Carolina, the daughter of Cecil and Gladys (Ledford) Johnson. She passed away September 11, 2021 at Coos Bay, Oregon. She was raised and educated in North Carolina.
Merilyn was the First Ward Secretary at the Spruce Pine Community Hospital. Christmas was her favorite time of the year, she celebrated the Christmas season by decorating her entire home including multiple Christmas trees throughout her house. She loved cooking delicious meals and sharing them with family and friends. She enjoyed crafts and collecting a wide range of dishes and her cats. Merilyn was a long-time member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary where she held a number of positions throughout the years.
Merilyn is survived by her husband, Marion ‘Andy’ Andrews of Coos Bay, OR; two sons and their wives, Michael and Loretta Runion of Spruce Pine, NC, Mark and Connie Runion of Bakersville, NC; step-son and his wife, Michael and Ginger Andrews of North Bend, OR. Merilyn is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Merilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Cecil and Gladys Ledford Johnson; a grandson, Allen Michael Runion; and a great granddaughter, Natasha Campbell Hullett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
