Jan. 25, 1928 – Sept. 14, 2018
Memphis Lucas Hadden was born Jan. 25, 1928 in Glenville, Georgia, to Harvey William Hadden and Beulah Eddna (Powell) Hadden. He passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2018 in Coos Bay, very loved, with his wife and family by his side.
Memphis attended primary schools in Glenville up to the fourth grade. At the age of 15, he was required to work his family’s “ two horse farm” full-time. At that time he also worked as a welder, grocery clerk and sawmill laborer.
At the age of 18, Memphis was drafted into the U.S. Army. He achieved expert marksman as a military policeman. He was stationed in Yokohama and Echigawa Japan during “Occupation Japan.” His duties there were to guard high profile prisoners such as Hideki Tojo, during the war crime trials.
Memphis spent only one year in service, but would have reenlisted for a lifetime if it meant that he wouldn’t have had to return to the states by ship. He always joked how sea sick and miserable that 31 day trip was for him. When he made it back to the states, he returned home to his parents and siblings in Odem, Georgia, where he was employed in his family’s turpentine mill for a year.
In 1948, Memphis moved to Mapleton, to work the plywood mill for a year until it closed. He then moved to North Bend and took a job at Menasha mill for 5 years. Health reasons caused him to seek a different type of work. In August of 1954, he began as a substitute carrier for the North Bend Post Office, and later his own full route.
From 1956 to 1965 Memphis owned and operated his small grocery across from the North Bend High School on Marion Street. During his postal carrier job and running his grocery store he married his first wife. Unfortunately, the marriage and grocery ended, but he continued on with the post office.
Memphis remarried in 1969, to Donna Fay Rummerfield-Kimberly at the First Baptist Church in North Bend. While he worked his full-time postal carrier position, they managed real estate, hobby farming, joined a bowling league, went square dancing every week, and raised Donna’s two teenage sons and Memphis’s only son from his first marriage.
After their blended family left the nest, they both graciously became foster parents to many children until they couldn’t stand seeing them go any longer and adopted their daughter, Susan.
In 1983, Memphis retired from being a postal carrier. Their daughter was only 8 years old, so there was no rest yet. Retirement was split between traveling to the Southern states to visit extended family and relaxing, hobby farming, fishing, and anything outdoors while they lived in Sixes. He then moved his family to Bandon for a while before following his grown daughter back to North Bend, where he remained with his wife and family close by until his passing.
Memphis was the seventh of eleven siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Beulah Hadden; eight of his siblings; step-son, Randy Kimberly; son, Mark Hadden; and daughter, Susan Akers.
Memphis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Hadden; step-son, Rick Kimberly; brothers, Voneal and Wallace Hadden; grandchildren, Leanna and Luke Kimberly, Courtney Pitcher, and Rebecca Hester, who helped care for him in his final years, and Lanora and Chance Akers; great-grandchildren, Presley Pitcher and Jordan Pitcher; and numerous nieces and nephews across the country.
The following is a tribute note written by Memphis’s daughter, Susan, before her passing in October of 2017: “ My father was the sweetest and most ‘true’ person I have ever known and the most loving and overly concerned parent. Even as age began getting ‘ugly’ he was always charming, proud, charismatic, and a giving person; almost to a fault. Everyone who met him will remember him either by name or his unique personality. If he said he was going to do something, come ‘hell or high water’ he would make sure it was done. We will forever miss him. The world will miss his vast knowledge that he gladly shared with anyone who would listen. He was the greatest dad, brother, husband and friend that he could be, always. He was my best friend, hero and partner in crime. We will tell your stories until we meet again.”
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
