Oct. 2, 1950 – April 8, 2019
A memorial service for Melynn Elnora Slay, 68, of North Bend, will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, April 15 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay, with pastor Don Berney, of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, officiating. Private cremation will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Melynn was born Oct. 2, 1950 in North Bend to Jack and Mary Henriksen. She passed away April 8, 2019 in Coos Bay.
She was raised and spent her entire life in the Coos Bay/ North Bend area. Coos Bay is also where she met the love of her life, Melvin Slay, while he was in the U.S Navy. They were happily married for more than 50 years.
Melynn enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with her husband and children, as well as, gatherings with friends and family. She was loved by all who met her and was known for her loving and nurturing ways. She will be deeply missed.
Melynn is survived by her husband, Melvin J. Slay; daughters, Melinda Walker and Bryan, Melissa Slay and Jim Thornsberry; granddaughters, Lily Walker, Kristal Coleman and Sarah Gilmore; grandsons, Tony, Nathan and Jeremy Gilmore, and Brandon Steele; sisters, Kathleen Burroughs and Larry, and Carolyn Henriksen; as well as several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; daughter, Melanie Steele; and brother, Jack Henriksen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Slay family, C/O Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
