March 4, 1943 – February 24, 2021
Melvin W. Peterson, 77, a Wishkah Valley, Washington resident and longtime Longshoreman, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Melvin was born on March 4, 1943 in Coos Bay to Glenn W. and Dolores Sarah (Bowron) Peterson.
He graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend, Oregon in 1962. He then joined the International Longshore and Warehouse Union in Coos Bay. He transferred in 1983 to Aberdeen, Washington. Mel, and his friends Red Dog, Smokey, Scott and the other road warriors had great stories of traveling and working together in various ports. He retired in 2006 after a 41-year career which took him to many ports on the West Coast.
On January 1, 2000, Melvin married Patricia A. “Patty” Morrow in Laughlin, Nevada. She resides at the family home. Mel and Patty were snowbirds and spent winters at Lake Havasu City, Arizona where they enjoyed being in the desert in their Jeep or Rzr. Time in Aberdeen included working on the farm, gardening and hanging out in the barn with the guys. Mel was an outdoorsman who also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren. Besides being a proud Union man, Mel was also a member of the Lake Havasu Elks and Moose Lodges. He participated in the 4-Wheel Jeep Club of Lake Havasu City.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patty Peterson of Aberdeen; a son, Bradley (Oksana) Peterson of Lacey; two daughters, Delores ‘De Dee’ Peterson of Coos Bay and Stormy Peterson of Des Moines, Washington; step daughter, Lisa (Jason) Schrotberger of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Other survivors include two sisters, Kathy Lynch of Aloha and Arlette Johnson of Kaiser. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and his good friend and partner in crime, Andy Ayres. Mel was loved and respected by his nieces and nephews. He felt the same about them and loved hearing their stories.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, WA.
