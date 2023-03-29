June 18, 1931 – March 19, 2023
Melvin Rosema, born June 18, 1931, gladly went home to Jesus on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Mel was a loving son, brother, husband, and father. A man of few words, he served all around him with kindness and gentleness. Even through much suffering he remained a gentleman and exhibited dignity.
Mel was born in Grandville, Michigan and later served during the Korean War as a Navy cook. Afterward, Mel completed his bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Francisco State. Most of his career was at the California Employment Development Department with Job Corps, where he helped many challenged teens learn job skills that led to gainful employment. At his retirement dinner, one coworker said he’d never heard Mel speak a bad word about anyone. Very active in church through the years, especially at Stockton Covenant Church, Mel served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir/quartet member. He had a beautiful tenor voice even up to age 90 and loved singing in the Naval Choir, community chorales, and with his family. A lover of beauty, he grew striking roses and took up watercolor painting in his 70s. Even through 20 years of dementia, Mel delighted in praising the goodness of his Savior, “the living God”.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Thys; daughter, Melanie; sister, Ruth; beloved wife of 68 years, Perle; brother, Rog; and sister-in-law, Fran.
His children—Victor and Jenny (Rosema) Maier will greatly miss his quiet, sweet spirit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In