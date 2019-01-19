July 9, 1937 – Jan. 6, 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Melvin L. Lesher, 81, of North Bend, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., with pastor Jon Strasman of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church presiding.
Melvin was born July 9, 1937 in Iowa City, Iowa, to parents Harold Moran Lesher and Helen Elaine (Banjay) Lesher. He passed away peacefully Jan. 6, 2019, with his wife by his side, in the comfort of his home.
It didn’t take Melvin long to realize that Oregon was the place he wanted to spend his life. He loved his community. He served on the North Bend Planning Commission for 15 years. He always felt that one should give back to their community in any way possible. He enjoyed his time teaching North Bend High School students Auto Body and Culinary. Some of these students became family and held a very special place in his heart!
Melvin had an infectious personality. He had a way of always making you laugh and feel like you were the most important person in the world. He knew no stranger, and his generosity knew no boundaries. If you needed help with anything he was the man to call. Although he could be a little ornery and opinionated at times he was absolutely the most generous man you ever knew.
The neighborhood in which Melvin lived adored him…they named him the "Mayor of Edgewood." The neighborhood kids could always rely on him to help them fix a flat tire or if they needed anything Mr. Melvin was there to lend a hand. Most of all, he loved his family! He adored his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and mother-in-law. So, it is not goodbye Honey, Dad, Papa, Friend…we will just say may God hold you close until we see each other again. You will truly be missed. We love you with all of our hearts!
Melvin is survived by his wife, Barbara Lesher of North Bend; daughter, Ashley Sturgeon of North Bend; son, Dylan Lesher and his wife, Emilie of North Bend; daughter, Stephanie Smith of Simi Valley, Calif.; son, Melvin E. Lesher of Coos Bay; mother-in-law, Janet Schuster of North Bend; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
