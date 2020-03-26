Melva Louise Woodward
July 7, 1940 - March 22, 2020
Melva Louise Woodward, age 79 of Bandon, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was born in San Diego to the late Melvin and Millicent (Dow) Kenyon Sr on July 7, 1940.
She attended Coquille High School.
While living in Port Orford, she married her “rock and hero,” William (Bill) Woodward, who preceded her in death.
She had several jobs over the years such as pilot car driver, waitress and Avon, but her true passion was being a homemaker and raising her five children; David Schroeder, Michael Schroeder, the late James Schroeder, Kelly (Woodward) Guenther and Tina (Woodward) Hall. She is survived by a host of grandkids and great-grandkids.
She loved going to church and hosting pinochle and was a past president of the Lioness. She also loved to bake and was very proud of being a three time Cranberry Festival, Queen of the Kitchen winner.
She was a compassionate and caring person, always willing to help others. She didn’t like noise but was always the loudest cheerleader at her kids’ games. Her laughter was infectious. If someone heard that laugh, they knew that Melva was near.
Her wishes were to be cremated with the ashes spread up the beautiful Elk River.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In