Melodi Elaine Douglas
October 12, 1960 – January 16, 2020
A memorial service will be held for Melodi Elaine Douglas, 59, of Coos Bay, at Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.
She was born Oct. 12, 1960 in Coos Bay, the daughter of Manuel and Martha Redwine. She passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Melodi met her husband Robert when she was 16. Both having been born and raised in Coos County, after marrying, they started their lives together in North Bend where they raised three children before moving to their dream home on the West Fork of the Millicoma River in Allegany. They were happily married for 42 years.
Though she was retired, Melodi was an Instructional Assistant for the developmentally disabled and severely handicapped for nearly two decades. She loved each and every one of the kids she taught throughout her years as an I.A. and had truly found her calling in the classroom helping those facing physical and developmental challenges.
Family was everything to Melodi. In retirement she loved spending time with her daughter Chrystal and her grandkids Ashton and Shayden, who brought so much joy into her life. She enjoyed yearly trips to Arizona to see her two sons Travis and Brandon, as well as those to Arkansas and Georgia to visit her extended family. Melodi’s friends were her family as well. She forged many lifelong friendships with people she cherished dearly.
When she wasn’t spending time with her family or friends, Melodi loved traveling the coast and spending time at the beach with her husband Rob. They would spend hours agate hunting together in loving competition combing through the sea of rocks at Stonefield Beach.
Melodi was a person of incredible faith. She loved her savior Jesus Christ and knew that He walked with her throughout every step on her journey in this life. She was a wonderful, selfless, unbelievably caring, and amazing person who will be missed beyond words.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Martha Redwine; her Stepmother Bernardine Konlker-Redwine; her sister LaQuinta; and her brother Stephen.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Chrystal Cook; her sons, Travis and Brandon; her nephew, Todd; her grandchildren, Shayden and Ashton; her nephew, Stephen; her nephew, Nathan; and many people in her extended family including nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles whom she loved very much.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon, 541-267-4216. Messages for the family can be sent to nelsonsbam@msn.com.
