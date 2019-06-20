July 1, 1936 - June 4, 2019
A service for Meldon LeRoy “Mel” Gasner, 82, of Roseburg, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5 at the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg. A celebration of life will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 340 NW Glenhart Ave., in Winston.
Meldon was born July 1, 1936, in Coquille. He died June 4, 2019, in Roseburg. He was a resident of Coos County until 1994, when he moved to Roseburg.
He was an U.S. Army veteran from 1959 to 1965. He spent 13 months in Korea.
He married Jacquelyn "Jackie" Jean Woodward Sept. 1, 1961. They celebrated their 57th anniversary Sept. 1, 2018.
Meldon’s passion was car racing. He raced all over the Pacific Northwest until he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Meldon was still active in Roseburg Racing by helping his son, grandson and grandson-in-law and others built their cars at his shop. Meldon was always found at the Roseburg race track on Saturday nights.
Meldon was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Stella Gasner of Myrtle Point.
He is survived by his sister, Myrna Hoover of Coquille; wife, Jackie Gasner of Roseburg; son, Troy Gasner and wife, Molly of Roseburg; daughters, Serena Smith and Juliene Greene and husband, Larry both of Roseburg; five grandchildren, Amanda Lenihan, Whitney Gasner, Loren Smith, Kyran Greene and Lucas Greene; and three great-grandchildren, Kael and Melody Lenihan, and Kasper Smith
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Pacific Racing Association, 1224 NE Walnut No. 2010, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In