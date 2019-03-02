Oct. 7, 2008 – Feb. 4, 2019
Our beloved McKenna Ann Schneider Praus received her Angel Wings Feb. 4, 2019. She was only 10 years old, but she touched the lives of so many in that brief time. A celebration of McKenna’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at the North Bend High School Gymnasium.
McKenna loved singing, drawing, sports, building doll houses from recycled materials and going to school. She was school president and very excited about making a difference for her fellow classmates and the entire student body by focusing on better school lunches. McKenna’s love for her family and friends knew no bounds and her positive outlook and contagious smile was a joy to all.
Sweet McKenna is survived by her loving mother, Sadie Taylor and partner, Sean Lloyd; her father, Jesse Praus and partner, Sarah Molli; sister, Abigail Praus; grandparents, Diane Taylor, Alan Taylor, Darrel Schneider and Denise Cloe, Kelley Mardock, Craig Praus and Kathy Drake, and Barbara Praus; great-grandmother, Glenda Praus; aunts, Jenni Morrow and Chelsea Praus; great-aunts, Janna Saltmarsh, Vicki Praus Brown, Cori Schneider and Gail Frazier; uncles, Jake Schneider, Jake Praus and partner, Cassidy; great-uncle, Jason Dunn; great-grandparents, Bill Schneider and Vicki Schneider; her special cousins, Peyton Drake and Stephanie Griggs; and numerous other family members.
McKenna was preceded in death by her beloved father, Nick Schneider; great-grandmother, Carla Robinson; and great-grandfathers, Ernie Dunn and Ray Praus.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In