April 21, 1935 – July 26, 2021
Mayble F. McLarrin, 86, of North Bend passed away July 26, 2021 in Springfield, Oregon due to a stroke. She was born April 21, 1935 in McNary, Arizona to Pete and Eubona Chavez.
Mayble worked at H&R Block. She was a lifetime member of the Eagles and spent a lot of time at the Senior Center. She loved playing bingo, slots and games. Her second home was the casino. Val called it “Mom’s condo”. She met no strangers and was loved by all that met her. She always had a smile on her face. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were hers whether they were biological or not.
Mayble is survived by son, Steve (Melanie) McLarrin; daughter, Valerie (Butch) Loney; son, Mike McLarrin; daughter, Kim Anderson; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents; and brother, Joe.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00-4:00 pm at the Eagles Club, 568 S 2nd Coos Bay.
In lieu of flowers, lease donate to the Eagles, 568 S 2nd Coos Bay, OR 97420 or any charity of your choice.
