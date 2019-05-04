{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, May 18

Louise P.Jones, memorial service, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Avenue, North Bend.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Celebrate
the life of: May 4, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments