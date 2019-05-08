{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, May 9

Gardner A. "Gar" Lutes, memorial service 5:30 p.m., Coquille Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1051 N. Cedar Point Road, Coquille. 

Saturday, May 11

Kelli Brownson, celebration of life, noon, Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.

