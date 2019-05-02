{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, May 4

Dorothy E. Archibald, passed away May 1, 2019 at Lower Umpqua Hospital. Celebration of life, 4 p.m., Reedsport Church of God.

Darrell Speakman, memorial service, 11 a.m., Lakeside Assembly of God, 230 N 8th St, Lakeside.

the life of: May 2, 2019 Funerals
