Judy Banks funeral service

Saturday, May 4

Darrell Speakman, memorial service, 11 a.m., Lakeside Assembly of God, 230 N. Eighth St, Lakeside.

Judith "Judy" I. Banks, celebration of life, 2 p.m., Lakeside Lions Club, 890 Bowron Road. *time of service has changed*

