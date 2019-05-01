Saturday, May 4
Darrell Speakman, memorial service, 11 a.m., Lakeside Assembly of God, 230 N. Eighth St, Lakeside.
Judith "Judy" I. Banks, celebration of life, 2 p.m., Lakeside Lions Club, 890 Bowron Road. *time of service has changed*
Saturday, May 4
Darrell Speakman, memorial service, 11 a.m., Lakeside Assembly of God, 230 N. Eighth St, Lakeside.
Please call 877-717-2565 to upgrade your subscription.
Judith "Judy" I. Banks, celebration of life, 2 p.m., Lakeside Lions Club, 890 Bowron Road. *time of service has changed*
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In