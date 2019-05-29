{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, June 1

John C. Dickens, celebration of life, 2 p.m., North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.

Dan M. Strong, a potluck memorial, for more information, please call 541-294-8123. Cremation rites were held under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.

Ross & Betty Turkle, joint memorial service, 2 pm, Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. SE in Coos Bay.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Gina Martinez, celebration of life, 10 am, Coos Bay Christian Fellowship, 61570 Highway 101 in Coos Bay.

Celebrate
the life of: May 29, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments