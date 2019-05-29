Saturday, June 1
John C. Dickens, celebration of life, 2 p.m., North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Ave.
Dan M. Strong, a potluck memorial, for more information, please call 541-294-8123. Cremation rites were held under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.
Ross & Betty Turkle, joint memorial service, 2 pm, Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. SE in Coos Bay.
Gina Martinez, celebration of life, 10 am, Coos Bay Christian Fellowship, 61570 Highway 101 in Coos Bay.
