{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, May 31

Edith LaFlamme, graveside service, 1 p.m., Myrtle Point Pioneer Cemetery.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Curtis Glen Shipp, graveside service with military honors, 2 p.m., Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd., SW, Coos Bay.

Celebrate
the life of: May 30, 2019 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments