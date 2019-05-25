Joey R. Van De Hey - 60, of Lakeside, passed away May 22, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dora Elm Kobel - 73, of Lakeside passed away May 22, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Donald Nelson Leest - 91, of Coos Bay passed away May 23, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In