Joey R. Van De Hey - 60, of Lakeside, passed away May 22, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Dora Elm Kobel - 73, of Lakeside passed away May 22, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Donald Nelson Leest - 91, of Coos Bay passed away May 23, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. 

