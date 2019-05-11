{{featured_button_text}}

James "Jim" E. Miles - 86, of North Bend, passed away on May 8, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440

Alice E. Weathers - 56, of Lakeside, passed away May 8, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.

Sue V. Jernigan - 80, of North Bend, passed away May 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131

