Joann A. Swing - 83, of North Bend, died May 26, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John R. Syron - 63, of Myrtle Point, died May 14, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Lawrence R. Cook - 92, of Coos Bay, formerly of Myrtle Point, died May 24, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
