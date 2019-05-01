{{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly S. Mortensen - 61, of North Bend, passed away April 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.

Louise P. Jones - 97, of North Bend, passed away April 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Carrie Rae Huff - 45, of North Bend, passed away on April 26, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

