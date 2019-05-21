Ronald Lee Weekly - 78, of North Bend, passed away on May 16, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Myron L. Weston - 71, passed away May 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Betty Rose Turkle - 90, of Coos Bay, passed away May 17, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel/ Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131.
David Robinson - 71, of Myrtle Point, died May 17, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
Lynn Dale Wilbur - 80, of Coos Bay, died May 19, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
