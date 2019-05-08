Barbara A. Eberth - 84, of Coos Bay, died May 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 5421-267-3131.
Allen "AJ" Beebe - 32, of Coos Bay, passed away home May 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Dunes Memorial Chapel, 541-271-2822.
Harriet Vasquez - 94, of Coos Bay, passed away May 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Helen O. St. Clair - 89, of North Bend, passed away May 5, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
John V. Cain III - 61, of Myrtle Point, passed away May 4, 2019, in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
