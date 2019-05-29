John Charles Dickens - 63, of North Bend, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Elkton. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Floyd V. Chase, Jr - 70, of North Bend, died May 26, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Alfie Jasen Vann - 49, of North Bend, passed away on May 21, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Dan M. Strong - 65, of Coos Bay passed away May 3, 2019 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites were held under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Donna Jean Fairley - 83, of Coos Bay, passed away May 19, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Edith "Edie" LaFlamme - 90, of Myrtle Point, died May 27, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder-Myrtle Chapel, 541-572-2524.
