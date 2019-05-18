Jess A. Taylor - 44, of North Bend, passed away May 14, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Clarence M. Sacket - 86, of Coos Bay passed away May 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Ross Allen Turkle - 94, of Coos Bay passed away May 16, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
John Charles Dickens - 63, of North Bend, passed away on May 15, 2019 in Elkton. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In