Irene A. Ralph - 79, of North Bend, passed away May 14, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to discover how much you know — and don't know — about taking care of your lawn.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Housing
541-347-5500
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In