Pearl Marie Smith - 79, of Myrtle Point, passed away April 27, 2019 in Myrtle Point.
Jean L. Lefler - 92, of Eugene, formerly of Coos Bay, died May 1, 2019 in Springfield. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel 685, 541-267-3131.
Chester Burton - 80, of Coos Bay, passed away April 30, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Evelyn Nelson - 84, of Bandon, passed away May 2, 2019, in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Arthur Leroy Moss Jr. - 75, of North Bend, passed away April 26, 2019, in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Robert B. Linder - 90, of Bandon, passed away April 26, 2019, in Bandon. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Paul David Kirwan - 81, of Coos Bay, passed away April 28, 2019, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
