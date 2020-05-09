Ronald Lee Morgan - 89, of Fairview, died May 6, 2020 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846

Eraina Warrick - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away April 24, 2020 at North Bend.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Betty Jean Mallory - 97, of Reedsport, passed away April 25, 2020, at Reedsport.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Susan Ann Widener - 80, of Reedsport, passed away April 25, 2020, at Reedsport.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Larry L. Wimer - 75, of Gold Beach, passed away April 25, 2020, at Portland.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Daniel H. Jordan - 87, of Lakeside, passed away April 27, 2020 in Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Audrey M. Hendrick - 100, of Medford (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away May 6, 2020, at Medford.  Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Jack W. McClain - 73, of Coquille, passed away May 7, 2020, at Coquille.  Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.

