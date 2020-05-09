Ronald Lee Morgan - 89, of Fairview, died May 6, 2020 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Eraina Warrick - 74, of Coos Bay, passed away April 24, 2020 at North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Betty Jean Mallory - 97, of Reedsport, passed away April 25, 2020, at Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Susan Ann Widener - 80, of Reedsport, passed away April 25, 2020, at Reedsport. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Larry L. Wimer - 75, of Gold Beach, passed away April 25, 2020, at Portland. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Daniel H. Jordan - 87, of Lakeside, passed away April 27, 2020 in Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Audrey M. Hendrick - 100, of Medford (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away May 6, 2020, at Medford. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Jack W. McClain - 73, of Coquille, passed away May 7, 2020, at Coquille. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
