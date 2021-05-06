Celebration of Life for Wanda M. Labart, 92, of Broadbent, will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Broadbent Community Church. Arrangements under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524 www.westrumfuneralservice.com
A graveside service for Dick "Jim" Kelley II, 57, of Reedsport, formerly of Coos Bay/North Bend who died April 27, 2021 in Reedsport will be held Friday, May 7, at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
