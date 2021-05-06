Susan P. Russworm, 65, of Coos Bay died April 28, 2021 in Florence. Cermation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Victoria V. Moreno, 54, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Donna Lou Meredith, 82, of Coos Bay, passed away May 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth Kaiser, 70, of Fairview, died April 30, 2021 in Fairview. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846 www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Jane Elizabeth Coyner, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away May 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Betty Jane Justrom, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away on May 3, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
