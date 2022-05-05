A viewing for Esther E. Harms, 86, of North Bend, will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:30 followed by a memorial service at 12 PM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A graveside service for Leonora McClean, 83, of North Bend will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 7 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service will be held for James Franklin Davis, 82, of Coos Bay, at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, May 9, 2022 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
