A Celebration of Life for Vicky Lynn Cornwall, 65, of Coos Bay, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Bastendorff Beach Park – Orange Shelter, 63379 Bastendorff Beach Road, Coos Bay. RSVP is not required but appreciated at 503-858-7173.
