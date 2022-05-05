Vicky Lynn Cornwall

A Celebration of Life for Vicky Lynn Cornwall, 65, of Coos Bay, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Bastendorff Beach Park – Orange Shelter, 63379 Bastendorff Beach Road, Coos Bay. RSVP is not required but appreciated at 503-858-7173.



The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments